Rishi Sunak is making his Spring Statement today.
The statement, one of two financial statements the chancellor makes a year, is expected to announce measures addressing the cost of living crisis, including cutting fuel duty, and he is also expected to announce increases in national insurance to fund healthcare - a controversial move that has been slammed by Labour.
Politics aside naturally, Sunak took advantage of the photo op...op last night and posted a snap of him prepping for his speech.
"Delivering greater economic security for our people, accelerating growth and productivity, and making sure the proceeds of that growth are shared fairly," he said alongside the pic which showed him leaning over sheets of paper.
"That is not the work of anyone statement. But that work begins tomorrow. The Spring Statement starts at 12.30."
Sunak was immediately ridiculed for the snap and people came up with a number of savage memes with many questioning if the work begins "tomorrow" what on earth have the Tories been doing for the 12 years that they have been in power?
Here are a few of the best memes:
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Rishi Sunak\u2019s record as Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/uit1DYMLaH— The Labour Party (@The Labour Party) 1647976222
Rishi Sunak, proudly displaying the title deeds for his mansions.pic.twitter.com/lfZYZ2o9tr— Jon Newton (@Jon Newton) 1647975361
It looks like he spilt water on all his sheets and is drying them offpic.twitter.com/r0vFfKBaAK— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1647963112
"It's not 'moist' again, is it?"pic.twitter.com/sJYbLuS4Dx— Sir Urban Bongo KGB MDANT (@Sir Urban Bongo KGB MDANT) 1647974679
BREAKING: Rishi Sunak proudly prepares the customs paperwork necessary to send a tin of baked beans to his cousin Steve in County Cork.\n\n#Brexit #SpringStatementpic.twitter.com/wfbo21G97O— Mark Tucker (@Mark Tucker) 1647973674
'Two from the top and any four of your choice please Carol'pic.twitter.com/OAtXWlUIty— THE SECRET TORY \ud83d\uddfd (@THE SECRET TORY \ud83d\uddfd) 1647978423
"Higher than a 3 you say....... an Ace. Oh bad luck"pic.twitter.com/Q8HEvuZeC4— HappyToast \u2605 (@HappyToast \u2605) 1647978764
Rishi Sunak examines average household energy billpic.twitter.com/OcxkiYDz0k— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647984118
Rishi Sunak looks like he's about to deliver the Project Zeus presentation.pic.twitter.com/rSKUF80B9f— James McManus (@James McManus) 1647989655
And I commend this statement to the housepic.twitter.com/91pHNpMrNW— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1647969221
\u2018That work begins tomorrow\u2019\n\nThey\u2019ve been in power for 12 years\u2026https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1506293136519225349\u00a0\u2026— Jonathan Ashworth (@Jonathan Ashworth) 1647969825
Politicians should really think before they post.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.