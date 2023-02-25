Could this be the end of Suella Braverman's political career?

Suella Braverman might struggle to get a seat in the next general election. What a shame.

According to the Times, the home secretary might be beaten by Flick Drummond, the MP for Meon Valley, to represent them in parliament in the new seat Fareham and Waterlooville, in Hampshire.

Local sources told the publication they expected Drummond to win in the selection process.

But the publication quotes an ally of Braverman as saying: “Suella would never take the local membership for granted and assume she’ll be ok. Safe to say, she will fight tooth and nail for it so she can carry on representing her constituents.”

It comes as a result of a boundary review in which Drummond’s constituency will be abolished and absorbed into other areas.

Braverman is a pretty controversial politician, known for making controversial comments about migrants and having a hardline approach to the controversial Rwanda plan.

She resigned from Truss's brief government, admitting to breaching the ministerial code.

If she doesn't make it in the next general election, safet to say she won't be missed by many.

indy100 has contacted Braverman to comment on this story.

