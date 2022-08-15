Ted Cruz has sparked controversy after ‘joking’ that Elizabeth Warren ‘might have a penis’.

The Republican senator was speaking to attendees at the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada, when he mentioned the Democrat senator.

Addressing around 1,500 followers, Cruz said: “We need courage responding to crazy town.

“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that a guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you had a penis’”.

After accusing Warren of lying about an exchange that never happened, he went on: “In today's Democrat [sic] Party, how do we know she doesn't?”

He added: “How could you possibly know? 'My name is Elizabeth, call me Bob, this is my beer.”

Footage posted by activist Lauren Windsor on Twitter and shows the crowd laughing at the comments.

Cruz's comments came at the annual event in Nevada Getty

Cruz went on to make comments referring to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and slurred her name by falsely claiming she is a “dude”.

“He looks like Michael Phelps,” the senator added.

It’s not the first time that Cruz has made controversial comments about transgender people.

Cruz also hit out at swimmer Lia Thomas Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty images

Earlier this year he told a group of students at Turning Point USA’s annual summit in Florida that his preferred pronouns were “kiss my a**”.



Cruz has been in the news for a number of bizarre reasons so far in 2022, including for the time he decided to pick a fight with beloved Sesame Street puppet Elmo, over Covid-19 vaccinations for children.

He was also mocked for his ridiculous entrance at Conservative student conference Turning Point USA, with people comparing the "beyond parody" stage walk to something out of a WWE fight or a Beyonce concert.