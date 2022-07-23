Ted Cruz certainly made an entrance at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit this week - but it hasn't been received quite how he'd intended.

He was soon roasted on Twitter after the clip was circulated online, with people comparing the "beyond parody" stage walk to something out of a WWE fight or a Beyonce concert.

Before the Texas senator appeared on stage in Tampa, Florida, a clip of him played on the big screen from a Fox News interview where he slammed president Joe Biden.



"But he has managed to unify the country, everyone agrees he's doing a terrible job," Cruz said, while a trap beat and choir track played in the background - seemingly taking notes from The X Factor's bombastic introductions (it's just missing the "voiceover man" announcer Peter Dickson to belt the senator's name).

Though the theatrics didn't stop there as the smoke machines were out in full force as Cruz made his way on stage, which viewers could have confused with a WWE ringside walk.

Given the fanfare, the clip of the entrance soon went viral on Twitter when it was shared by Aaron Rupar who tweeted: "Conservative conferences are beyond a parody."

The video has received 1m views, and 17,000 likes.

Others agreed and soon began to mock the ridiculousness of the politician's big entrance.





Another comparison was from the dystopian film series The Hunger Games where the host of the games Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) also has a dramatic introduction.







What Black Mirror episode is this?

Some were not impressed by politicians having entrances "like rock stars."



"This is why comedy moves don't exist anymore... you can't parody this," Jason Wise tweeted.



No, this was not Beychella, even if it is "Ted Cruz thinking he's Beyonce..."



Inspiration from Spongebob perhaps?

The production really took "smoke and mirrors" literally.



Cruz himself didn't seem too bothered by the parody description, as he quoted tweeted Rupar and simply added a shrugging shoulders emoji.



Elsewhere in his speech, Cruz received a standing ovation as he ridiculed progressives for their preferred use of pronouns as he told the crowd: "'My preferred pronouns are 'kiss my a**.'"

Meanwhile, Cruz also mocked the arrest of Democrat progressive rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a pro-choice abortion protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Cruz added: "It's gotten so bad AOC can't afford fake handcuffs."

AOC has rejected claims she faked being handcuffed and said in a tweet: "Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained."

