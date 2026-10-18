Ted Cruz rambles about ‘transgender left-wing witches’ who hate Trump

Senator Ted Cruz gave a strange, rambling interview about the upcoming midterm elections on Fox News – claiming that Democrat voters are ‘transgender witches’.

Cruz was speaking with Alaskan Sen. Dan Sullivan on Saturday (October 17) when he made the comments.

Cruz was asked why the polling is close in many midterm races, with Fox News's Aishah Hasnie asking: "What do you think is happening? Are the polls wrong, are Republicans just not polling well, is it gas prices? What do you think it is?"

He replied: "Look, it's all of the above. This is a close election. This is a real fight, and we cannot take this for granted. There are eight to 10 Senate races that are tied or within the margin of error, they could go either way.”

He later said: “You asked why this is happening… this happens a lot in midterms, where the party out of power [are] usually ticked off. And right now, if you're a left-wing transgender witch, you hate Donald Trump.”

Cruz went on to say: “And you're gonna show up, you're energized… the question is, does everybody else show up? Do conservatives show up? Do Libertarians show up? Just commonsense Americans who are not lunatics who don't think Communism and Islamism are a good idea.

“If regular, ordinary Americans show up to vote, Dan Sullivan's gonna be reelected here in Alaska, and we're gonna win Senate seats and House seats all over the country.”

The bizarre comments sparked pushback on social media.

One user wrote: “They can’t run on the economy, the deficit or no new wars.

“All they have left is transgender witches.”

Another said: “Literally less than 1% of the population is trans and they’re obsessed with them.”





“What a powerful closing message for the mid-terms,” one more said.

“Well 80% of the entire planet are left-wing transgender witches then…” a user added.

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