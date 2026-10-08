Ted Cruz tells children to reject gifts from family and get a Trump account instead

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been ridiculed for urging children to reject gifts from their family and to ask for money in a Trump account instead.

Republican senator Cruz joined US president Donald Trump for an event in the Oval Office about the investment savings accounts for children launched by the Trump administration in July.

During the event, Trump announced that 70 million children have been automatically enrolled in Trump accounts, and Cruz encouraged them to use the accounts by rejecting gifts lovingly bought by family.

“Your next birthday party, you know, your Aunt Susie might get you an ugly sweater. And you might say to Aunt Susie, ‘Instead of the ugly sweater, how about put 50 bucks in my Trump account?’” Cruz suggested kids tell their relatives.

Needless to say the proposition went down like a lead balloon.

One person asked: “Why does this seem like they want to rob children’s piggy banks?”

One person said: “No, you take the ugly sweater and say thank you. Not everything’s about money.”

Another pointed out: “And Aunt Susie will explain she doesn’t have $50 cause she has to pay more in gas, food, housing and healthcare cause this administration is completely incompetent.

“Enjoy the sweater.”

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