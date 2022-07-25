The Labour Party has rolled back the years and taken a leaf from the Tory Party's 2019 general election playbook by rebranding their press account to 'TORY DEBATE WATCH.'

Cast your mind back to November 2019 when during a general election debate the Tories temporarily rebranded their account to a 'official fact checking' service and took aim at several of the statements made by then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Well, Labour took a long time to get their own back but during the BBC debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak the @labourpress account has been live fact-checking the statements made by the two candidates in line to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister in September.

The account which featured a blue withered tree as its avatar and a graphic of Sunak and Truss, dubbed 'Battle of the Lightweights' as its banner began tweeting by saying: "Right, since we're all missing Love Island for this we may as well try and enjoy ourselves."

Well, if you're gonna miss Love Island might as well have fun trolling the government.

They also had a bingo card running featuring some of the claims that the two Tories might utter.

Interestingly, Home sectary Priti Patel started following the account not long after this. Keep your friends close etc, etc...

The account, under this guise, also took pops at some of the claims that each candidate made, which perhaps didn't make too much sense.

