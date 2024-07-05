All the Tory MPs who lost their seats in the general election

Just like countless polls predicted, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has lost the general election to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, and lost numerous incumbent Tory MPs as a result.
Sir Keir Starmer said the country was “ready for change” as Labour appeared on course for a landslide win in the General Election.
The Labour leader, who will become the UK’s next Prime Minister, said “you have voted, it is now time for us to deliver”.An exit poll indicated Labour is forecast to have a 170-seat majority in the Commons, with the Conservatives reduced to their lowest number of MPs on record.
At the time of writing Top Tory names such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Therese Coffey, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Johnny Mercer have all lost their seats to Labour, Lib Dem, Reform and Plaid Cymru.
Below is a list of all the Tories that have lost their seats so far:
Johnny Mercer, Plymouth
Anne Marie Morris, Newton Abbot
Kevin Foster, Torbay
Selaine Saxby, North Devon
Marcus Fysh, Yeovil
Faye Purbrick, Glastonbury and Somerton
Bob Seely, Isle of Wight West
Ben Burcombe-Filer, Southampton Test
Sidney Yankson, Southampton Itchen
Sam Jonyson, Eastleigh
Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North
Gillian Keegan, Chichester
Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne
Damian Collins, Folkestone and Hythe
Helen Harrison, East Thanet
Rehman Chisti, Gillingham and Rainham
Adam Holloway, Gravesham
Gareth Johnson, Dartford
Jackie Doyle-Price, Thurrock
Mark Brooks, Bexleyheath and Crayford
Charlie Davis, Eltham and Chislehurst
Elliot Colburn, Carshalton and Wallington
Tom Drummond, Sutton and Cheam
Danielle Dunfield-Prayero, Wimbledon
Alex Deane, Finchley and Golders Green
Anna Firth, Southend West and Leigh
Gavin Haran, Southend East and Rochford
Vicky Ford, Chelmsford
Hannah Ellis, Harlow
Julie Marson, Hertford and Stortford
Alex Clarkson, Stevenage
Grant Shapps, Welwyn Hatfield
Nigel Gardner, Harpenden and Berkhamsted
Andrew Serlous, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Johnny Luk, Milton Keynes Central
Iain Stewart, Buckingham and Betchley
Ben Everitt, Milton Keynes North
Giles Watling, Clacton
James Cracknell, Colchester
Tom Hunt, Ipswich
Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal
Peter Aldous, Lowestoft
James Clark, Great Yarmouth
Charlotte Salomon, Norwich North
Duncan Baker, North Norfolk
Will Tanner, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Lucy Frazer, Ely and East Cambridgeshire
Chris Carter-Chapman, South Cambridgeshire
Anthony Browne, St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
Chris Clarkson, Stratford-on-Avon
Jacob Rees-Mogg, North East Somerset
Rachel Maclean, Redditch
Marc Bayliss, Worcester
Richard Drax, South Dorset
Ian Liddell-Grainger, Tiverton and Minehead
Rebecca Pow, Taunton and Wellington
Meg Powell-Chandler, Wells and Mendip Hills
John Penrose, Weston-super-Mare
Jack Lopresti, Filton and Bradley Stoke
Luke Hall, Thornbury and Yate
Michelle Donelan, Melksham and Devizes
Nic Puntis, Chippenham
Robert Buckland, Swindon South
Justin Tomlinson, Swindon North
Siobhan Baillie, Stroud
Alex Chalk, Cheltenham
Alun Cairns, Vale of Glamorgan
Anita Boateng, Bridgend
Simon Hart, Caerfyrddin
Stephen Crabb, Mid and South Pembrokeshire
Craig Williams, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr
Robin Millar, Bangor Aberconwy
Virginia Crosby, Ynys Môn
Darren Millar, Clwyd North
Jack Davies, Clwyd East
Sarah Atherton, Wrexham
Simon Baynes, North Shropshire
Hannah Campbell, Telford
Theo Clarke, Stafford
Amanda Milling, Cannock Chase
Shannon Lloyd, Walsall and Bloxwich
Jane Stevenson, Wolverhampton North East
Mike Newton, Wolverhampton West
Shaun Bailey, Tipton and Wednesbury
Will Goodhand, West Bromwich
James Morris, Halesowen
Gary Sambrook, Birmingham Northfield
Craig Tracey, North Warwickshire and Bedworth
Yousef Dahmash, Rugby
Andrew Smith, North West Leicestershire
Heather Wheeler, South Derbyshire
Kate Kniverton, Burton and Uttoxeter
Michael Fabricant, Lichfield
Simon Tagg, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Jonathan Gullis, Stoke-on-Trent North
Chandra Kanneganti, Stoke-on-Trent Central
Charles Fifield, Mid Cheshire
Oliver Carroll, Altrincham and Sale West
Mary Robinson, Cheadle
Paul Athans, Hazel Grove
Annie Saunders, Bury South
James Daly, Bury North
Adele Warren, Bolton North East
Chris Green, Bolton West
Michael Winstanley, Leigh and Atherton
Jayne Rear, St Helens North
Darren Moore, Southport
Katherine Fletcher, South Ribble
Nigel Evans, Ribble Valley
Sara Britcliffe, Hyndburn
Antony Higginbotham, Burnley
Jake Berry, Rossendale and Darwen
Vanessa Lee, Calder Valley
Laura Evans, Spen Valley
Mark Eastwood, Ossett and Denby Dale
Miriam Cates, Penistone and Stocksbridge
Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire
Mark Fletcher, Bolsover
Nigel Mills, Amber Valley
Luke Gardiner, Mid Derbyshire
Amanda Solloway, Derby North
Jane Hunt, Loughborough
Ruth Edwards, Rushcliffe
Tom Randall, Gedling
Mark Spencer, Sherwood Forest
Debbie Soloman, Ashfield
Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw
Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley
Nick Fletcher, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Holly Mumby-Croft, Scunthorpe
Lia Nici, Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Rachel Storer, Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Julian Sturdy, York Outer
Andrew Jones, Harrogate and Knaresborough
Thomas Averre, Leeds North West
Arnold Craven, Wakefield and Rothwell
Mark Eastwood, Ossett and Denby Dale
Roberto Weeden-Sanz, Scarborough and Whitby
Simon Clarke, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Jacob Young, Redcar
Jill Mortimer, Hartlepool
Paul Howell, Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Jane MacBean, Bishop Auckland
Matty Jackman, Westmorland and Lonsdale
David Morris, Morecambe and Lunesdale
Peter Cartridge, Lancaster and Wyre
Zak Khan, Blackpool South
Paul Maynard, Blackpool North and Fleetwood
Andrew Stephenson, Pendle and Clitheroe
Mark Jenkinson, Penrith and Solway
John Stevenson, Carlisle
Guy Opperman, Hexham
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, North Northumberland
Theresa Villers, Chipping Barnet
Richard Rout, Waveney Valley
Tom Pursglove, Corby and East Northamptonshire
Shailesh Vara, North West Cambridgeshire
Paul Bristow, Peterborough
Michael Tomlinson, Mid Dorset and North Poole
Fiona Bruce, Congleton
Updates to come...
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.