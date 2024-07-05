All the Tory MPs who lost their seats in the general election

Just like countless polls predicted, Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has lost the general election to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, and lost numerous incumbent Tory MPs as a result.

Sir Keir Starmer said the country was “ready for change” as Labour appeared on course for a landslide win in the General Election.

The Labour leader, who will become the UK’s next Prime Minister, said “you have voted, it is now time for us to deliver”.An exit poll indicated Labour is forecast to have a 170-seat majority in the Commons, with the Conservatives reduced to their lowest number of MPs on record.

At the time of writing Top Tory names such as Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Therese Coffey, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Johnny Mercer have all lost their seats to Labour, Lib Dem, Reform and Plaid Cymru.

Below is a list of all the Tories that have lost their seats so far:

Johnny Mercer, Plymouth

Anne Marie Morris, Newton Abbot

Kevin Foster, Torbay

Selaine Saxby, North Devon

Marcus Fysh, Yeovil

Faye Purbrick, Glastonbury and Somerton

Bob Seely, Isle of Wight West

Ben Burcombe-Filer, Southampton Test

Sidney Yankson, Southampton Itchen

Sam Jonyson, Eastleigh

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North

Gillian Keegan, Chichester

Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne

Damian Collins, Folkestone and Hythe

Helen Harrison, East Thanet

Rehman Chisti, Gillingham and Rainham

Adam Holloway, Gravesham

Gareth Johnson, Dartford

Jackie Doyle-Price, Thurrock

Mark Brooks, Bexleyheath and Crayford

Charlie Davis, Eltham and Chislehurst

Elliot Colburn, Carshalton and Wallington

Tom Drummond, Sutton and Cheam

Danielle Dunfield-Prayero, Wimbledon

Alex Deane, Finchley and Golders Green

Anna Firth, Southend West and Leigh

Gavin Haran, Southend East and Rochford

Vicky Ford, Chelmsford

Hannah Ellis, Harlow

Julie Marson, Hertford and Stortford

Alex Clarkson, Stevenage

Grant Shapps, Welwyn Hatfield

Nigel Gardner, Harpenden and Berkhamsted

Andrew Serlous, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Johnny Luk, Milton Keynes Central

Iain Stewart, Buckingham and Betchley

Ben Everitt, Milton Keynes North

Giles Watling, Clacton

James Cracknell, Colchester

Tom Hunt, Ipswich

Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal

Peter Aldous, Lowestoft

James Clark, Great Yarmouth

Charlotte Salomon, Norwich North

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk

Will Tanner, Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

Lucy Frazer, Ely and East Cambridgeshire

Chris Carter-Chapman, South Cambridgeshire

Anthony Browne, St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire

Chris Clarkson, Stratford-on-Avon

Jacob Rees-Mogg, North East Somerset

Rachel Maclean, Redditch

Marc Bayliss, Worcester

Richard Drax, South Dorset

Ian Liddell-Grainger, Tiverton and Minehead

Rebecca Pow, Taunton and Wellington

Meg Powell-Chandler, Wells and Mendip Hills

John Penrose, Weston-super-Mare

Jack Lopresti, Filton and Bradley Stoke

Luke Hall, Thornbury and Yate

Michelle Donelan, Melksham and Devizes

Nic Puntis, Chippenham

Robert Buckland, Swindon South

Justin Tomlinson, Swindon North

Siobhan Baillie, Stroud

Alex Chalk, Cheltenham

Alun Cairns, Vale of Glamorgan

Anita Boateng, Bridgend

Simon Hart, Caerfyrddin

Stephen Crabb, Mid and South Pembrokeshire

Craig Williams, Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr

Robin Millar, Bangor Aberconwy

Virginia Crosby, Ynys Môn

Darren Millar, Clwyd North

Jack Davies, Clwyd East

Sarah Atherton, Wrexham

Simon Baynes, North Shropshire

Hannah Campbell, Telford

Theo Clarke, Stafford

Amanda Milling, Cannock Chase

Shannon Lloyd, Walsall and Bloxwich

Jane Stevenson, Wolverhampton North East

Mike Newton, Wolverhampton West

Shaun Bailey, Tipton and Wednesbury

Will Goodhand, West Bromwich

James Morris, Halesowen

Gary Sambrook, Birmingham Northfield

Craig Tracey, North Warwickshire and Bedworth

Yousef Dahmash, Rugby

Andrew Smith, North West Leicestershire

Heather Wheeler, South Derbyshire

Kate Kniverton, Burton and Uttoxeter

Michael Fabricant, Lichfield

Simon Tagg, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Jonathan Gullis, Stoke-on-Trent North

Chandra Kanneganti, Stoke-on-Trent Central

Charles Fifield, Mid Cheshire

Oliver Carroll, Altrincham and Sale West

Mary Robinson, Cheadle

Paul Athans, Hazel Grove

Annie Saunders, Bury South

James Daly, Bury North

Adele Warren, Bolton North East

Chris Green, Bolton West

Michael Winstanley, Leigh and Atherton

Jayne Rear, St Helens North

Darren Moore, Southport

Katherine Fletcher, South Ribble

Nigel Evans, Ribble Valley

Sara Britcliffe, Hyndburn

Antony Higginbotham, Burnley

Jake Berry, Rossendale and Darwen

Vanessa Lee, Calder Valley

Laura Evans, Spen Valley

Mark Eastwood, Ossett and Denby Dale

Miriam Cates, Penistone and Stocksbridge

Lee Rowley, North East Derbyshire

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover

Nigel Mills, Amber Valley

Luke Gardiner, Mid Derbyshire

Amanda Solloway, Derby North

Jane Hunt, Loughborough

Ruth Edwards, Rushcliffe

Tom Randall, Gedling

Mark Spencer, Sherwood Forest

Debbie Soloman, Ashfield

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley

Nick Fletcher, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Holly Mumby-Croft, Scunthorpe

Lia Nici, Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Rachel Storer, Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice

Julian Sturdy, York Outer

Andrew Jones, Harrogate and Knaresborough

Thomas Averre, Leeds North West

Arnold Craven, Wakefield and Rothwell

Mark Eastwood, Ossett and Denby Dale

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, Scarborough and Whitby

Simon Clarke, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Jacob Young, Redcar

Jill Mortimer, Hartlepool

Paul Howell, Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

Jane MacBean, Bishop Auckland

Matty Jackman, Westmorland and Lonsdale

David Morris, Morecambe and Lunesdale

Peter Cartridge, Lancaster and Wyre

Zak Khan, Blackpool South



Paul Maynard, Blackpool North and Fleetwood

Andrew Stephenson, Pendle and Clitheroe

Mark Jenkinson, Penrith and Solway

John Stevenson, Carlisle

Guy Opperman, Hexham

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, North Northumberland

Theresa Villers, Chipping Barnet

Richard Rout, Waveney Valley

Tom Pursglove, Corby and East Northamptonshire

Shailesh Vara, North West Cambridgeshire

Paul Bristow, Peterborough

Michael Tomlinson, Mid Dorset and North Poole

Fiona Bruce, Congleton





Updates to come...

