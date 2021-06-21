Trump mocked for wishing ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’

Donald Trump is being mocked on social media for his bizarre Father’s Day message where he bashed the “Losers of the world.”

The former president still appears to be as bitter as ever about his presidential election loss last year.

Addressing the “Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world,” it might just be the most inclusive message he’s made.

In the full statement issued to the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump said:

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world

Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”

Ah yes, there’s nothing that brings people together more than by calling them “losers.”

The former President has five children from his three marriages.

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump with first wife Ivana Trump; Tiffany Trump with second wife Marla Maples, and Barron Trump with third wife and former first lady, Melania Trump.

Critics of Trump were quick to poke fun at Trump’s Father’s day tribute.

While others didn’t mince their words when it came to the 45th President.

On Saturday, Trump attempted to use Father’s Day to try to sell tickets to his upcoming tour with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

He said that tickets to his show would make “a great Father’s Day gift.”

“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it,” Trump announced.

Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? In any event, I’ll see you then, and much sooner.”

“The History Tour” will visit Sunrise, Florida, and Houston and Dallas, Texas, in December.

The two controversial figures are expected to discuss Trump’s presidency, and their views on political issues.

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention,” Trump said.

Despite the marketing, many seats remain available.