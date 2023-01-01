'Happy new year, lunatics': Trump's 2023 message is the most Trump thing ever

If you're a radical left Democrat, a Marxist lunatic, or anyone in league to destroy America - then Donald Trump has a 2023 message to you: Happy New Year.

The former president continued his bizarre tradition of wishing the best to his perceived enemies, all while describing them in charged and unflattering terms.

Back in 2019, before his ban from Twitter, he posted an all-caps message to everyone including "haters and the fake news media".

He tweeted: "HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!"

Then, on Saturday night, he echoed previous sentiments with his post on Truth Social - and included derogatory racially charged nickname for the wife of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of the Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Lunatics, China loving Coco Chow and her Obedient Husband, Mitch, and Clueless RINOS, who are working so hard to DESTROY our once great Country. More importantly, HAPPY NEW YEAR to the Incredible, Brave, and Strong American Patriots who Built, Love, and Cherish America. The REAL leaders of our Country will always remain FAITHFUL and LOYAL to you. The USA will be back, Bigger & Better & Stronger than ever before. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

It capped a day of self-pitying posts in which he took aim at Mitch McConnell, mocked Nancy Pelosi for losing the House despite losing presidency himself, and even mocked Joe Biden's golf swing.

Trump has reason to have wanted to see the back of 2022...



Earlier this week, after years of speculation, the public finally got answers about his taxes - and the conclusion is he did not pay federal income tax in 2020.

And he's also facing potential criminal charges as a result of his reckless behaviour on January 6, 2021.

