Michal Kicinski acquires GOG from CD Projekt and gamers point out same thing

CD Projekt Group has sold GOG, a digital PC platform which is renowned for selling games DRM-free (digital rights management), to Michal Kicinski, who is the co-founder of both companies, in its entirety for 90.7 million Polish zloty (around $25.3m).

Kicinski co-founded CD Projekt Group and later GOG, which has operated within the former since its inception, but now it will be wholly owned by Kicinski, who owns a 10 per cent stake in CD Projekt Group.

GOG will continue to operate independently. It prides itself on allowing gamers to purchase games, download them and keep them forever to help preserve older titles.

Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO of CD Projekt, said: "With our focus now fully on an ambitious development roadmap and expanding our franchises with new high-quality products, we felt this was the right time for this move. For a long time now, GOG has been operating independently. Now it's going into very good hands."

A release from GOG confirmed the existing relationship with CD Projekt will continue with CD Projekt Red titles releasing on the platform, funds donated to GOG will remain for that intended purpose and existing libraries will not be affected.

This was posted into the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have been pointing out it doesn't actually change too much for them and the biggest change is just in ownership.

One said: "Sounds like ultimately the only change is in who owns what. Either way GOG is and remains a great option and the work they've been doing keeping classic games playable and accessible is nothing short of incredible."

A second commented: "I'm guessing this decision is made to make CDPR a more attractive company for investors, GOG being the least performing part of their business... This could work for both parties to be honest, the condition being Kicinski is serious about GOG's mission. We'll see."

"Good ol' GOG, so long as they keep up the good fight I'm happy they exist and one of the few donations (to preserve games) I'm happy to chip in a little for," a third said.

A fourth said: "I see no downside here. Good stuff. At worst, less backup funding."

And a fifth mused: "The FAQ is missing a section where it explains what will change because seemingly the answer is literally nothing."

