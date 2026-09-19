Trump faced questioning on $5,000 'bribe' – his answer left people more confused

US president Donald Trump faced questioning over his controversial $5,000 midterm election result pledge – but people are struggling to make any sense of it at all.

Last week, Trump sparked controversy with the promise that, should the Republicans maintain control of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate following November’s midterm elections , he would give every adult US citizen $5,000.

The timing of his promise got many people suggesting it was a “bribe” for votes. Many also asked why Trump isn’t issuing the cheques right now if the economy is as booming as he suggests, and with the Republicans currently controlling Congress. This very point was put to him directly by a reporter.

Trump replied: “Because, I don’t want to do it now because if the Democrats get in, our country will be in shambles and they won’t be able to do it.

“If we get in [Republicans already control the House and the Senate], we’re taking in tremendous amounts of money. We’re taking in over $20 trillion in terms of investment and if the Democrats… all of that money will be thrown out. If the Democrats get in they won’t be able to pay it.”

One critic pointed out: “Wouldn’t that be a reason to do it now?”

Another said: “This makes zero sense, but when has that f**king mattered.”

Someone else suggested: “Doesn’t even know how to defend the BS.”

One person argued: “That doesn’t even make sense and the press just goes along with his dumb s**t.”

“[Donald Trump] could issue the checks right now with his party in control of congress but he won't because he's full of s**t and he's in desperation mode trying to bribe people to vote republican it ain't gonna happen captain,” another claimed.

Someone else wrote: “He’s so f**king stupid, it’s actually awesome to watch.”

Another pointed out: “Desperation has officially entered the ‘promise them cash later’ phase.”

“I’m ready to try the shambles,” another person wrote.

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