Trump actually made a statement people agree with – but for all the wrong reasons

People have been left shocked to find themselves agreeing with something Donald Trump said – but not for the reasons he might hope for.

On the first day of the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) inaugural midterm convention, held in Dallas, Texas, Trump took to the stage to speak to supporters. His speech included what many are calling a shameless bribe for votes in the upcoming November midterms, with a promise of $5,000 for every adult US citizen if the Republicans maintain power.

As well as that, Trump gave his assessment of the state of the country at the moment, and many actually found themselves agreeing with one remark.

Trump claimed: “If we lose you’re going to lose your border, you’re going to lose your tax cuts, you’re going to lose your safety and security, you’re going to lose your wealth.

“Our country is going through hell, you will be going through hell just like you did just two years ago. We went through hell, we were a laughing stock all over the world. We were a laughing… they don’t laugh at us anymore, do they?”

“First time he hasn’t lied?” one account responded to Trump’s remark.

Another wrote: “Yeah, we f**king know.”

Someone else suggested: “Saying s**t like this when you're the president and you're responsible for it is crazy.”

“We're all trying to figure out who did this,” another mocked.

Another wrote: “‘Our country is going through hell’ is the perfect slogan for the Republicans this fall.”

One person pointed out: “My guy, you are literally in charge of the country.”

Someone else agreed: “It sure the f**k is.”

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