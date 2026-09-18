Jimmy Kimmel has damning solution for getting Trump to care about AI threat

As the impact of artificial intelligence continues to grow, there are fresh concerns on how it's rapid development is encroaching into our daily lives.

Well, that doesn't seem to be a worry for Donald Trump at least.

The US president has dismissed warnings from industry experts, calling it a "hoax," and in a lengthy Truth Social post he claimed that the only “guardrails” AI needs is a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT”.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 17, 2026 in Washington, DC Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

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However, in his monologue on Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel has suggested one way to get Trump to take the matter seriously.

“Tell him ChatGPT is about to release the Trump-Epstein files,” he said. “I’ll bet a hundred bucks he’ll get Pandora stuffed right back in that box."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The files concern late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and was previously friends with Trump who has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, saying their relationship ended decades ago.

Meanwhile, Trump's latest comments on AI come as the was in Iran continues (the same war the president said would only last a few weeks) to impact the cost of living on Americans.

“They’re getting decimated and they want to make a deal so badly. They call, ‘We want to make a deal,’” Trump said this week on the matter. “They’re not ready yet, I don’t think. But we could have a deal anytime we want.”

But Kimmel wasn't have any of it as he fired back, "Oh? How about now? Now would be a good time for a deal. Or maybe we should wait until gas goes up to $30 a gallon.”

“How is anyone still believing this?” he asked. “Is it possible that those red hats are too small and cutting off circulation to the brain?”

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