Donald Trump hints two more media outlets could be banned from White House

US President Donald Trump has hinted two more media outlets could be banned from the White House.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Friday (18 September) he banned CNN, Politico and MS NOW, blasting all three of them as "fake news", and warned there are "other outlets to follow".

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also on Friday, he hinted The New York Times and Washington Post could be next in the firing line.

"The New York Times is fake news," he said. "Washington Post is fake news.

"We're probably not going to display those papers in the White House anymore, we haven't taken the step of throwing them out but they're fake news.

"I don't get it, we're doing so well and they'll take the most positive story and make it as negative as possible."

Trump has frequently clashed with media outlets and reporters that hold him to account, attempting to impose or threaten bans if he doesn't like that they're rightfully scrutinising his words and actions.



Reporters at Friday's Oval Office press conference reminded him the First Amendment protects the freedom of the press, meaning government and officials cannot generally censor, ban or punish outlets or reporters for publishing information, opinions or ideas.

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The New York Times, shared a statement on social media.



"President Trump and his administration are intent on intimidating and punishing media outlets who produce news coverage he doesn't like," said Stadtlander.

"Some of these actions are illegal; nearly all fly in the face of precedent and the First Amendment. Their collective effect is an attempt to restrict Americans' knowledge about their own government.

"The courts have twice found the Trump administration violated the Constitution by suspending reporters' White House press passes.

"The President's statement today is yet another retaliatory and unconstitutional threat. The Times stands in support of the news organisations being unfairly targeted by the president."

Washington Post has not yet responded to Trump's comments.

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