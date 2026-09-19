Andrew Tate says he is taking legal action against FDC Miami after releasing a statement via social media claiming his conditions in the federal prison have been "downgraded".

The infamous manosphere influencer, alongside his brother Tristan , were arrested in Miami on Saturday (18 July) by US Marshals. The arrest was linked to additional sexual offences charges brought against the controversial brothers by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The brothers, who deny any wrongdoing, face extradition to the UK and are currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

A Human Rights Watch report from July 2025 noted severe human rights abuses and degrading conditions at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami, Florida, with "extreme overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and abusive treatment."

A statement has recently been shared to Andrew Tate's X account where he has been complaining about the conditions of the facilities.

"Despite spending 61 days in the SHU, the punitive unit for inmates who attack other prisoners and guards, I have once again had my conditions downgraded," the statement read.

"Since the time I have come into this jail I have been forced to endure punitive housing. During my time here, I have watched men come and go, men who have stabbed other inmates.

"These men are only forced to stay in these cells for 7 days until rereleased to general population."



Tate claims he has since been moved into another cell inside the same unit that are in "far worse condition."

"I no longer have hot water of any kind. I no longer have air conditioning of any kind. I have a serious roach infestation, with 10/15 visible roaches on the ceiling and walls at any one time no matter how many I kill. I have stone-cold water and filth. That’s it. NOTHING else," his statement reads.

"Not only am I in jail, I have been downgraded by 95% from what normal prisoners receive."

"I have prepared a package, currently with my legal and PR teams, of every single infraction I have witnessed in this facility. The corruption, the lack of recreation, the filth, the unsanitary conditions."

He then asked for "ANYONE who has previously complained against this facility" to contact his legal team.

"I understand they have tortured thousands of people, and all of them were not even treated as badly as I am being treated. There is no ambiguity here - what is happening to me is against the law.

"There is absolutely no reason for FDC to be treating men this way, whether they are American citizens or otherwise. They are deliberately torturing me.

Tate added, "The Romanians treated me better than this," referring to when he spent months in a Romanian jail back in 2023.

He ended his statement by declaring, "I would never kill myself."

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any inmate," a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told Indy100.

"FDC Miami operates in accordance with applicable federal regulations, policies, and procedures governing the care and custody of individuals in BOP facilities."

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