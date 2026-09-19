PS6 LIVE: PlayStation 6 release date and price update from Sony

There's recently been an update on PS6 release date and pricing plans from Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PlayStation 6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".



Specs for the speculated PS6 handheld console, understood to be called Project Canis, have also been 'leaked' by a renowned hardware insider.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price update from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

ICYMI: Sony PS6 leaks 'reveal' Project Canis specs KeplerL2: Project Canis Features 24GB RAM, RDNA 5 and PSSR 3.0

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours New tech specs for the speculated PS6 handheld console, codenamed Project Canis, have been 'revealed' by a renowned insider. KeplerL2 claims (via GameGPU) it will have six AMD CPU cores (four Zen 6c and two Zen 6 LP), 16 RDNA 5 compute units, 24GB LPDDR5X memory on a 192-bit bus and a TDP range from 15-25W. That's similar to what KeplerL2 has claimed before with a key change being the memory bus changing from 128-bit to 192-bit. This would help deliver more memory bandwidth which should help with higher frame rates. None of this has been officially confirmed by Sony.

New PS6 handheld specs 'leaked' by renowned insider KeplerL2: Project Canis Features 24GB RAM, RDNA 5 and PSSR 3.0

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours New tech specs for the speculated PS6 handheld console, codenamed Project Canis, have been 'revealed' by a renowned insider. KeplerL2 claims (via GameGPU) it will have six AMD CPU cores (four Zen 6c and two Zen 6 LP), 16 RDNA 5 compute units, 24GB LPDDR5X memory on a 192-bit bus and a TDP range from 15-25W. That's similar to what KeplerL2 has claimed before with a key change being the memory bus changing from 128-bit to 192-bit. This would help deliver more memory bandwidth which should help with higher frame rates. None of this has been officially confirmed by Sony.

New PlayStation wireless headsets PlayStation has revealed two new wireless headsets - the Pulse and Pulse Edge. Both headsets have custom studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers that deliver sound separation and spatial accuracy. Larger planar drivers have been added to create fuller, deeper bass while keeping sounds as clean as possible. The headsets also connect through PlayStation Link, have microphones and built-in volume control. The Pulse Edge headsets also have built-in game audio and chat balance control for PS5, active noise cancellation, a carry case and a 3.5mm jack. PlayStation Pulse will launch in select markets starting this Holiday season with Pulse Edge's launch starting in early 2027.

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

PlayStation blackout had 'no significant change at all in player count' No. There was no significant change at all in player count or engagement in our tracking. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) September 14, 2026 at 3:28 PM A PlayStation blackout did not show any "significant change at all in player count or engagement" according to Mat Piscatella, senior director and video game industry advisor at analytics firm Circana. A blackout was planned at the end of August for gamers to protest Sony's decision to stop producing physical discs for PlayStation games releasing from January 2028 onwards. Sony will still continue to produce discs for games after that date but only for title that have released before the January 2028 deadline. On BlueSky, Piscatella posted results of Circana's player engagement tracker for the week ending 5 September. In the comments on that post, Piscatella was asked by one user: "Did you guys notice any change that could be attributed to the PS blackout?" And Piscatella replied: "No. There was no significant change at all in player count or engagement in our tracking."

ICYMI: PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

The Last of Us Part II multiplayer mod 'stopped by Sony' - here's why Sony is claimed to have stopped a multiplayer mod for The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment, Naughty Dog A YouTuber and modder claims Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent him a letter asking him for a The Last of Us Part IImultiplayer mod to be stopped - and it seems there's a key reason for this. In a X / Twitter post, Speclizer said: "As you all know, the TLOU 2 multiplayer mod that has been in development since January was supposed to release this month. "Unfortunately I recently received a letter on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment requesting for the mod not to be released. "Extremely sad that this never got to see the light of day but I hope you'll continue to follow me onto the next project, this time something of my own." However there seems to be a key reason as to why this may have happened. Read the full story here.

PS6 release date and price latest from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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