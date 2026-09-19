‘Time for another cognitive test’: Trump’s latest tangent about sharks causes concern

US president Donald Trump has repeated talking points in the past – his nickname for the Democrats, the ‘Dumocrats’, being one example – and now, the 80-year-old convicted felon is back talking about sharks and electric boats.

Yes, really.

Speaking at a Rose Garden dinner on Thursday, Trump criticised electric boats while recalling a conversation he said he had with a boat owner in South Carolina: “I said, ‘so here’s my question.’ You remember this? I used to say it during the campaign, driving the press crazy, but people found it sort of amusing.

“I said, ‘so if I’m in an electric boat, and I see I’m going down, and the water’s pouring in, so I know I’m going to be electrocuted, but five yards away there are sharks. Do I take the electrocution, or do I go swimming with the sharks?’

“And you know what my answer was? I’ll take the electrocution, OK?

“What I did do is it didn’t matter, because I ended that nonsense. That was another mandate – they had to have all boats be electric.”

As referenced by the Republican himself, Trump also talked about sharks and electric boats while on the campaign trail – both in Iowa in 2023, and in Las Vegas in 2024.

Trump sharing this particular story once again has since been ridiculed online, with some expressing alarm over the repetition.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote: “He’s back to the electrocution vs sharks again? He really is a crazy old man obsessed with the same mad issues that he returns to year after year, but rather than the crazy uncle at Thanksgiving he is the nuclear-armed Commander in Chief and cult leader to millions”:

Movie blogger Vince Mancini said Trump was “possibly our worst president, but an absolutely all-time great spoken worst artist”:

“Time for another cognitive test,” tweeted progressive commentator Alex Cole:

Writer John Collins said: “We remain in the dumbest timeline”:

And computer scientist and writer Paul Graham noted: “He can’t even get that right. Most shark species will leave you alone”:

We think it’s fair to say that when it comes to the Trump administration, things aren’t exactly going swimmingly (sorry)…

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