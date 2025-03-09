Trump’s plans for Greenland, Canada and Panama could be derailed by new Democrat bill

They’re some of Donald Trump’s more outlandish policies as US president which do absolutely nothing to resolve egg prices, but the Republican’s dream of America taking over Canada and Greenland (and ‘taking back’ the Panama Canal) could be curtailed thanks to a bill put forward by one Rhode Island representative.

Seth Magaziner – who, despite the first four letters of his surname, is actually a Democrat – introduced the draft legislation on Thursday, which he has since branded the ‘No Invading Allies Act. ’

“President Trump should not be allowed to put American servicemembers into harm’s way by starting unnecessary wars with our allies.

“My bill, the No Invading Allies Act, makes clear that Congress will not allow the President to unilaterally drag us into unnecessary conflicts that do nothing to make Americans safer,” Magaziner said in a press release.

The full title of the bill is referred to as one designed to “prohibit funds for the Armed Forces to engage in operations to invade or seize territory from Canada, the Republic of Panama, or the self-governing territory of Greenland”.

As a reminder, Trump claimed “China is operating the Panama Canal”; said earlier this week that he supports the rights of Greenlanders to “determine your own future” and would “welcome you into the United States of America” if they choose; and has repeatedly referred to wanting to make Canada “the 51st state”.

He has previously refused to rule out using the US military to seize Greenland or the Panama Canal.

Unsurprisingly, all three leaders of these territories have condemned Trump’s remarks, while Twitter/X users have since despaired that we’re even at a point where a bill stopping the US president from invading an ally has to be introduced:

Greenlanders have since thanked Magaziner for the intervention:

And for balance, Republicans have brought forward outlandish bills, too, as it was revealed last month that New York representative Claudia Tenney wants Donald Trump’s birthday to be considered a “legal public holiday”.

This is all totally fine.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.