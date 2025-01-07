While the man he wants to co-lead a new department on government efficiency – Elon Musk – continues to attack Sir Keir Starmer, US president-elect Donald Trump has once again expressed his interest in owning Greenland, claiming its people are actually MAGA supporters.

Yes, really.

It’s the latest instance of the Republican wanting to gain ownership of the Danish territory, after writing on Truth Social last month that the USA “feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity”.

The US has an air base on the island which it uses to detect potential intercontinental ballistic missile threats against North America, and back in 1946 then president Harry Truman made a $100 million offer to buy Greenland, but this was rejected by Denmark.

Unsurprisingly, after Trump floated the idea of buying the territory, senior figures in both Greenland and Denmark have made it known just how opposed they are to the suggestion.

Its prime minister, Múte Egeda, said in December that Greenland “is ours”, adding: “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Meanwhile King Frederik of Denmark appeared to rebuke Trump recently by changing the country’s royal coat of arms to display a polar bear and ram instead of three crowns – the former two symbols being representative of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In his first speech of 2025, the monarch said: “We are all united and each of us committed for the kingdom of Denmark. From the Danish minority in South Schleswig – which is even situated outside the kingdom – and all the way to Greenland. We belong together.”

On Monday, Trump shared a video of a Greenlander donning a red Make America Great Again cap and calling on the incoming president to “buy us” because “we don’t want to be colonised by [the] Danish government anymore”.

He wrote: “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA’. My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be travelling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Just like previous remarks on owning Greenland, this has been met with both alarm and disbelief by Twitter/X users:

Musk, however, wrote of his belief that Greenland “should decide their future” and that he thinks citizens “want to be part of America”:

And Greenland isn’t the only country Trump has been eyeing up again, as the politician responded to Justin Trudeau’s resignation as prime minister amid low approval ratings and claimed “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State”.

“The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be,” he said.

Good lord…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.