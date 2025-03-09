US president Donald Trump gets agitated about a whole host of things, of course, and one of those happens to be crowd sizes at his rallies, as he’s previously claimed he’s brought in bigger crowds than that of Bruce Springsteen and fumed at reports that people are leaving his events early.

And now, the topic of crowd sizes has been brought up again following a number of recent rallies from Bernie Sanders, which have seen thousands show up to hear what the Vermont senator has to say as part of his ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour.

The Democrat claimed 4,000 people attended his rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday, followed by at least 2,000 people in Altoona (also in Wisconsin) the next day and more than 9,000 people in Warren, Michigan later on Saturday.

Commenting on the large numbers, Sanders described the turnout as “totally insane”.

“First, a gym full of people. Then an overflow crowd. Then an overflow-overflow crowd, and an overflow-overflow-overflow crowd,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

One account remarked that the crowd was one Trump “can only fantasize about”:

Another shared a clip of a Trump rally in the same city back in November, which was a lot less packed:

And a third account claimed it took “10 minutes” to go from the beginning to the end of the queue:

This week also saw scientists and researchers rally against the Trump administration as part of a ‘Stand Up for Science’ demonstration, with speakers at the Washington event declaring “science is under siege” and that they are “looking at the most aggressively anti-science government the United States has ever had”.

It comes after Robert F Kennedy Jr was confirmed as the new US health secretary last month, despite his past comments on vaccines.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.