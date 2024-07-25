Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump appears to have said he thinks cows will eventually replace people if eating red meat is outlawed.

Just another day in US Politics, eh people...

After current US President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be running in the upcoming 2024 US election, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to succeed him as the Democrat candidate to run against Trump.

During a speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump accused Harris of wanting to "pass laws to outlaw red meat" which could eventually lead to cows taking over.

"Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change," Trump said.

"You know what that means? This means no more cows you know, this is serious. I guess eventually she's gonna mean no more people. Right? No more people."

During the same speech, Trump also referred to the character Dr Hannibal Lecteragain, a fictional cannibal serial killer who Trump appears to think is real while speaking about immigration.

"They're coming not just from South America but from Africa, from Asia, from the Middle East," Trump said.

"They're coming from everywhere. They're coming from all over the world, from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums!

"You know, they go crazy when I say the late great Hannibal Lecter, okay? They say, 'why would he mention Hannibal Lecter? He must be cognitively in trouble'.

"No, no. These are real stories. Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs. He's a lovely man. He wants to have you for dinner. He'd like to have you for dinner."

As he delivered that last line, he pointed to someone in the crowd.

