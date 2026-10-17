Trump's bizarre comments about French beef spark criticism

Donald Trump has sparked criticism and bafflement on social media with bizarre comments about French beef.

The president was speaking at a rally in Dalton, GA on Friday (October 16) when he went on a strange tangent about the price of meat.

Trump also appeared to suggest that “boeuf” meant “expensive beef”, rather than the French translation of beef.

“I'm waiting for accolades from the press, and they said, 'what about the cost of beef?' Boeuf? You know what boeuf is? Expensive beef… they charge more money if you call it boeuf,” Trump said.

“When you go to a French restaurant, it's boeuf… What’s the difference? They’re the same thing, the boeuf costs a lot more. Double the price. A lot of people say, ‘I’ll take it.’ Those are stupid people, but they say, ‘I’ll take it.’

“Then they hit me with the word 'affordability, affordability.'”

Trump added: “In other words, like it was my fault. They've been hitting me with that word for the last year. Every time something’s a little high”

The comments sparked confusion and criticism on social media.

One wrote: "What a Boeufoon."

"It is your fault. And it is called boeuf because that is the French word for beef. Not because it’s expensive," another added.

"It’s the French word for beef. My gawd, he really doesn’t know ANYTHING outside of his bubble!" one more said.

"I love the fact that he thinks “boeuf” is a word for expensive beef! Then he calls other people stupid," a social media user wrote.

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