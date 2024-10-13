Trump slammed over response to female heckler at California rally

Donald Trump addressed a heckler who interrupted his rally in Coachella, California on Saturday by saying she would get the “hell knocked out of her” by her own mother – despite saying he would be a “protector” of women in Pennsylvania last month.

Trump, who also appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn the landmark abortion rulingRoe v Wade, said on 23 September that the “great women of our country” are “poorer”, “less healthy” and “less safe on the streets” now compared to when he was in the White House four years ago.

He added: “I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this nation, and national nightmare, will end. It will end, because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector.

“I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, ‘Oh he wants to be their protector.’ Well, I am. As president, I have to be your protector.”

His Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris, went on to slam the claims on the Call Her Daddypodcast, pointing out the aforementioned overturning of Roe v Wade which led to abortion bans in 20 states, and that Trump is “the same guy who said that women should be punished for having abortions”.

“This is the same guy who uses the kind of language he does to describe women. So yeah, there you go,” she concluded.

Language like the infamous “grab them by the p****” remarks from 2005, for example. He was also found liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll last year.

If these facts alone weren’t enough to undermine his “protector” comments, then people only needed to wait a few more weeks for the former Apprentice star to say something which also called such a claim into question.

While the identity of the heckler or her comments are not widely known yet, video footage shared online shows Trump turning around to look at the heckler as she is booed by the Republican’s supporters.

He then goes on to say: “Back home to mommy, she goes back home to mommy.

“’Was that you, darling’, and then she gets the hell knocked out of her.

“Her mother’s a big fan of ours.”

Trump has since received widespread condemnation for “fantasizing about violence against a woman”:

Harris, meanwhile, took to Twitter/X on Saturday to once again encourage people to watch her opponent’s rallies and “be the decision-maker on his acuity”.

