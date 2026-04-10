Trump faces Republican revolt over chaotic Iran war policy

President Donald Trump’s efforts to navigate an exit from the ongoing conflict with Iran are encountering significant turbulence within his own Republican Party, exposing deep divisions that challenge his "America First" doctrine. Six weeks into the war, Trump’s strategy – oscillating between threats of annihilation and a fragile ceasefire – has done little to quell the simmering tensions.

The president’s approach has drawn sharp criticism from figures usually aligned with him. Laura Loomer, a conservative activist and staunch Trump supporter, voiced strong opposition to any deal with Iran. In an interview, she criticised Vice President JD Vance for his role in talks expected to commence in Pakistan, suggesting it was part of a diplomatic push ahead of a potential 2028 White House bid. "I support President Trump," Loomer stated, "I just don’t believe in negotiating with Islamic terrorists." Vance’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Georgia Representative who has shifted from Trump ally to critic, called for his removal from office via the Constitution’s 25th Amendment after his recent declaration that "a whole civilization will die tonight" unless Iran agreed to a deal. Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor, launched a profane critique on her podcast, questioning, "Can’t he just behave like a normal human?" Even conservative host Charlie Kirk expressed scepticism during a recent taping of his show, wondering aloud whether their episode or the ceasefire deal would end first.

AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Despite the growing chorus of dissent, Republican leaders in Congress have largely remained silent. Many privately expressed discomfort with Trump’s social media threats and concern over the war’s implications, particularly in an election year. With Congress in recess for the first two weeks of April, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have offered minimal public reaction. Some attributed this silence to the rapid pace of developments. "How do you go up and give a presentation or speech in a situation where every 12 hours, the baseline story has a new gradient?" asked Arizona Republican Rep. Dave Schweikert, who is running for governor. "In many ways, it is the sin of arrogance thinking you can go out and talk about something when the story is still unfolding."

This leaves Republicans in an uncertain position, mirroring the volatile state of the war itself. The party already faces significant challenges ahead of the November midterms, with some strategists hoping voters will have moved past the Iran conflict by then. "My hope is that it will be long behind us by the time votes are cast," said Chris Wilson, a veteran Republican strategist. "Fortunately for the GOP, foreign policy flare-ups rarely decide midterm elections on their own, especially when voters are far more focused on the economy and prices at home."

For now, the White House projects confidence. Trump hailed a "big day for World Peace" following the initial ceasefire announcement, while press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared it a "victory for the United States of America that the president and our incredible military made happen." Trump himself dismissed his critics, including podcasters like Kelly, as "stupid people" seeking "free’ and cheap publicity" in a social media post.

Some of the president’s congressional supporters are pushing back against the notion that Trump is overly entangled overseas at the expense of domestic priorities. "Part of America First is making sure that the homeland stays safe and Iran is a factor in our safety," said Rep. David Kustoff, a Tennessee Republican. "We are all hopeful that the ceasefire does hold and that Iran lives up to their side of the agreement."

Recent election results offer further cause for Republican concern. Clay Fuller, a Republican, won Greene’s former district by approximately 12 percentage points, a significant drop from her 29-point victory two years prior and Trump’s nearly 37-point lead in the district. In Wisconsin, a Democratic-backed candidate secured a double-digit victory, expanding the liberal majority on the state Supreme Court. These results follow strong performances by Democrats in other recent races, including a Florida state legislative district encompassing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Polling data from last month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicated that only about 4 in 10 US adults approved of Trump’s job performance, a figure largely unchanged since his return to office in January 2025. This approval rating mirrors his standing at a similar point in his first term, which preceded Democrats gaining 40 House seats in the 2018 midterms. While Trump retains strong Republican support, there are signs that a prolonged war could frustrate his base. A March survey revealed that while 63 per cent of Republicans back airstrikes against Iranian military targets, only 20 per cent support deploying American ground troops. Rising petrol prices also pose a problem, with about 6 in 10 Republicans expressing concern about affording fuel in the coming months, though they are less worried than the general public.

Republicans who have engaged with constituents during the recess believe the party has political breathing room to manage the war. Kustoff noted that voters in his rural northwestern Tennessee district seemed "generally supportive" of Trump’s actions in Iran, even amidst higher petrol prices. "My takeaway is that people are willing to endure some short-term pain as it relates to gas prices if the situation with Iran is resolved," he said.

However, as they return to Washington next week, Republicans face a series of difficult choices. At the war’s outset, some GOP lawmakers insisted Trump would need congressional approval if the conflict extended beyond 60 days, a deadline approaching by late April if the ceasefire fails. The administration is also seeking billions in additional war spending, setting up a vote that could place budget-conscious Republicans in a difficult position ahead of the autumn campaigns. Democrats are also preparing to force another vote on a war powers resolution aimed at curbing Trump’s options in Iran. A similar effort failed last month, but another vote could increase pressure on Republicans, depending on the ceasefire’s durability. Schweikert described the war powers vote as the "dance of parties." "Their job is to try to embarrass us and our job as the majority is to try to make things work," he concluded. "It’s just the job."