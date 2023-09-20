We're used to wild plot twists when it comes to Donald Trump and his brood, but no one could have seen this one coming.

The MAGA commander-in-chief is dead and his son, Donald Jr, is going to run for president in his place – that is, at least, according the latter's X/Twitter account.

A tweet posted at around 1:30pm UK time from his verified page read: "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024."

The apparent bombshell was followed by a string of further outlandish, offensive and down-right dangerous comments, including jibes at North Korea, Logan Paul and an expletive-filled attack on Joe Biden.

It was over half an hour before the jaw-dropping thread was removed and, at the time of writing, no word of explanation had been given.

The safe assumption is that the account was hacked but with no word from the horse's mouth, who can say for sure...

Naturally, eagle-eyed social media scrollers seized on the unexpected outburst, with many capturing screenshots to immortalise the moment.

