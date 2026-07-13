Trump criticises Lindsey Graham's golf game as he pays tribute

US president Donald Trump managed to make his tribute to senator Lindsey Graham about his apparently average golf skills.

Over the weekend, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly at the age of 71 , due to what preliminary medical reports suggest was an aortic tear.

Graham, a critic turned ally of Trump was, like the president, a fan of golf, and it is this aspect of his life which Trump chose to bring up while speaking live on Fox News about the late senator.

“He was a nice man. He was a great guy. He loved playing golf, loved being outside. He’d play golf with people and you just liked him. It wasn’t that he was a great striker of the ball, he wasn’t exactly a perfect… he wasn’t Jack Nicklaus, he was not Tiger [Woods]. But he loved it and he had fun. He was a man who had a lot of fun. He had fun with politics, but he was really good at it,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks certainly got people talking.

“When I pass I can only pray that none of my friends do me like this,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “He’s really bad at feigning sympathy.”

Someone else joked: “Honor me in such a way when I pass.”

One person mocked: “He played like s**t but he played’.”

Another wrote: “Imagine selling your soul and your legacy is ‘He loved to golf but wasn't very good at it’.”

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