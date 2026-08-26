Trump follows up on ‘Gulf of America’ with another ‘pathetic’ name change

It was back in early 2025 that US president Donald Trump announced a policy which did absolutely nothing to help Americans with food prices: renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America because “we do most of the work there and it’s ours”.

Now, the 80-year-old Republican is once again looking at a name change which has sparked criticism online – specifically, changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America”.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, the convicted felon wrote: “The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.”

The US-Canada border runs through the middle of the lake, with New York to the south of it and Ontario to the north of it.

Trump’s post came on the same day that Canada issued retaliatory tariffs against the US – a 50 per cent tariff on American steel and aluminium, as well as new tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent applied to more than $20 billion worth of around 700 goods – as negotiations broke down.

And Ontario premier Doug Ford branded Trump a “dictator” and told him to “kiss my ass”.

X/Twitter users were just as scathing when it came to his ideas around Lake Ontario:

Republicans Against Trump called him a “stupid clown”:

“November is coming,” wrote California representative Ted Lieu, referring to the upcoming midterm elections:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein asked: “Can we also change the Name of President Trump to Loser Trump?”:

New York representative Tim Kennedy labelled it a “pathetic proposal”:

And another account pointed out that “Lake Ontario is the Haudenosaunee word for the lake” and that the province is named after it, “not the other way around":

Something tells us this dispute won't be 'water under the bridge' any time soon...

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