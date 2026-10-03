Mark Zuckerberg used the term Donald Trump wants to rebrand “artificial intelligence” as – and got mercilessly ripped for it.

As experts in the field warn against the dangers of AI and allowing it to continue to develop at its current rate without sufficient guardrails, US president Trump has attempted to downplay the concern, calling it a “hoax” and suggesting AI be referred to instead as “super intelligence”.

Within a matter of days, billionaire Meta owner Zuckerberg raised eyebrows when he used the term in a post on X/Twitter.

“We believe superintelligence will create significant new opportunities for all people and businesses. Meta already serves billions of people at scale and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. Today we are starting the next major pillar of our business, Meta Enterprise Platform, to help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways as well,” he wrote.

People were not at all impressed by what was perceived as him sucking up to Trump.

“This mfer said superintelligence,” someone mocked.

Another wrote: “Superintelligence. Jesus Christ.”

“None of us regular people are going to call it superintelligence,” another argued.

Someone else said: “Mark Zuckerberg falling in line [with] Trump in calling AI ‘superintelligence’.”

“Zuckerberg groveling at Trump’s use of ‘super intelligence’ because he’s a good little sycophant,” another argued.

Another asked: “Are you calling it super intelligence because Trump said so or?”

One person mocked: “Zuck’s actually calling it superintelligence because Trump told him to lmaoooo.”

Someone else pointed out: “It’s AI, not ‘super intelligence.’”

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