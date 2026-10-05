Elon Musk just made the most predictable move possible to please Trump

Technology billionaire Elon Musk has been described as a “simp” over his latest move – and it was entirely predictable.

Just days after it was announced Musk would once again be working for the Donald Trump administration following his infamous DOGE tenure, it seems the entrepreneur isn’t stopping there to please US president Trump.

Like fellow tech bro Mark Zuckerberg , Musk appears to have made the decision to surrender to Trump’s will and refer to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence”, as per an executive order in which the technology was rebranded because of Trump’s belief it sounded “fake”.

In a post on X/Twitter, Musk wrote: “No more AI. SI. It’s better.”

When asked by another user if there was a possibility he would rename his company SpaceXAI to “SpaceXSI”, Musk confirmed : “Yes, we will make that change.”

It has been seen by many as the ultimate “simp” move from Musk.

“Super Idiot,” someone commented.

“How embarrassing,” another said.

Someone else mocked: “This is all really dum with a b.”

Another suggested: “Elon Musk is a simp for Trump.”









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