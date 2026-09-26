Trump is entertaining a Strait of Hormuz rebrand again

US president Donald Trump - not content with his controversial decision to slap his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, rebranding the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and changing Lake Ontario to Lake America – has now gone back to suggesting a name change for the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran.

Unsurprisingly, he wants to name that after himself, too.

The 80-year-old convicted felon previously floated the idea on 2 September, when he took to Truth Social and wrote: “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and on Friday (September 25), Trump shared an image to his Truth Social account where the Strait of Hormuz was circled and retitled “Trump Strait”.

And X/Twitter users aren’t impressed, with political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz writing: “I bet this goes hard if you’re a f***ing idiot”:

“Does he have any idea how childish it makes him look,” asked one account:

Another wrote: “Nobody gives AF about the name of foreign waterways, we care about feeding our children and being able to afford gasoline. I regret every single minute I’ve spent helping get him elected”:

And Tahra Hoops of Chamber of Progress said: “This is insane even by his standards”:

Trump’s Truth Social post followed a ceasefire proposal and seven-day plan put to American negotiators, including proposals to open the strait within a week if the US meets certain conditions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ceasefire was rejected by Trump.

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