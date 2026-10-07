Donald Trump is trying to make ‘artificial media’ a thing – people aren’t having it

Donald Trump is trying to make the concept of “artificial media” a thing – and critics on social media are refusing to go along with it.

The president seems to be more focused on renaming things than actually making a difference to things voters care about during his second term.

First we had the Gulf of Mexico being ‘renamed’ to the Gulf of America . More recently, we’ve seen Trump try to rebrand the Strait of Hormuz and also coin the term “super intelligence” – which, perhaps unsurprisingly, was then parroted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg .

Now, Trump has continued his ongoing snipes at the press by trying to establish the term “artificial media” – a change from his long-established use of his term “fake news”.

Speaking on Tuesday (October 6) at Sparrows Point in Maryland, the president hit out at members of the media, saying: "I call them the artificial news. I took artificial off intelligence. It's super intelligence. Artificial means fake. So I call them the artificial media."





People were quick to criticise his comments online.

Commentator Alex Cole wrote: "Artificial doesn’t mean fake. Artificial light is still light. 'Artificial' means human-made, not fake. This man is a f***ing dumbass."

Simon Schama wrote: "It's deeply pathetic how clever he thinks he is."

"That’s… not what artificial means…" another added.

"The most ignorant president in 250 yrs. Is there a Nobel Prize for that?" one more user said.





It comes after Trump has claimed that people often tell him he’s a better president than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington .

During the same speech, he also sparked outrage after appearing to suggest Iran “take out” two American cities , saying it would be a “small price to pay”.

The president also claimed that fuel prices, if anything, are going to come down ‘too quickly’ after the Iran war is over.

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