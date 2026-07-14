A 10-foot-tall trophy mocking Donald Trump ’s “Iran War Participation” has been placed on the National Mall – and people can’t get enough.

Whether it be the so-called “ FIFA Peace Prize ”, the “ America First Award ” or the “ Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal ” award, we all know how much US president Trump loves to accept a trophy, regardless of the legitimacy behind them.

Now, there’s another less flattering one he can add to his list after a 10-foot-tall “Iran War Participation Trophy” was placed on the National Mall, dedicated to the ongoing war that he, alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, unwittingly dragged the US into.

The plaque on the trophy reads: “We hereby award president Donald J. Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran war. While some concern themselves with military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, president Trump demonstrated the courage to participate regardless of the final score.”

It is an installation by the anonymous group known only as Secret Handshake. The plaque concludes, “With honor, the Secret Handshake Prize Committee”.

The group is also behind a statute titled “Best Friends Forever” that depicted US president Trump and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein holding hands , a golden toilet sculpture criticising the Trump administration and a video game installation titled “Operation Epic Furious Strait to Hell” protesting Trump’s Iran war.

“Beautiful,” someone commented.

Another mocked Trump’s speaking style, writing: “It’s the best, most beautiful trophy ever. One of the best participation trophies ever made. Everybody says so.”

Someone else said: “A thing of beauty. Well played.”

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