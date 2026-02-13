Donald Trump mercilessly mocked as he's given yet another bogus award

Donald Trump has been given yet another bogus award, even drawing comparisons to a toddler being kept happy with “shiny things”.

The US president has made no secret of his desire to be praised and admired by others , with this external validation recently coming in the form of trophies.

After he famously missed out on winning the much-coveted Nobel Peace Prize, chums such as FIFA president Gianni Infantino have sought to appease him by awarding the FIFA Peace Prize – a prize announced just a month before it was given to Trump in December 2025 and for which no other nominees were named.

Now, Trump has been given another trophy, this time for being “the Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” – yes, you read that correctly.

The award was handed to him at a White House event on coal energy during which Trump declared, “I ended the war on coal”.

President and CEO of Peabody Energy, Jim Grech, gave Trump the trophy on stage, sparking plenty of reaction online.

“We’re living in the absolute dumbest time,” someone argued.

Another said: “It’s amazing that this doesn’t embarrass him. People feel like they now need to give him some kind of worthless trophy to win his favor.

“Shambles.”

Someone else said: “Everybody is just giving him shiny things now to keep him happy like a damn child.”

One person even wrote: “I’m officially offer a $100 reward for the person who can get him to accept the most ridiculous trophy.”

“I don’t know this for a fact, but I think this is the first time in history that the current FIFA Peace Prize winner became the Undisputed Champion of Coal,” another mocked.

