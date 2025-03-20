Donald Trump voter now 'concerned' for his wife after she was detained by ICE

A man who voted for Donald Trump to become president is now “concerned” for his wife after she was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Since taking office, Trump has sought to crack down on immigration with the numbers being detained and deported rising.

But now, one Wisconsin man is expressing worry after his Peruvian wife was detained by ICE in February.

Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz were travelling home to the US after their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. At Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, they were approached by immigration officials, explained Muñoz’s immigration attorney, David Rozas.

Rozas said that Muñoz, who has no criminal record and who came to the US legally, had overstayed her J-1 exchange visitor visa, meaning her immigration status was still pending following her marriage.

Without their documents to hand, Muñoz was detained and taken to an ICE detention centre in Miami before being transported to a privately run detention centre in Louisiana. It took almost a week for Bartell to find out where she was being held.

Bartell explained to USA Today that he is worried for his wife and that he believed that Trump’s crackdown on immigration would only apply to those who came to the US illegally.

“Emotionally, I’m concerned for her,” he said. “It can’t be easy being trapped in a room with 100 other people. They don’t have anything in there. It’s just so wasteful.”

“I knew they were cracking down. I guess I didn’t know how it was going down,” Bartell continued.

Despite his wife’s detention, Bartell told Newsweek , “I don’t regret the vote” for Trump.

It comes as one woman lost her job after writing, “I hope Trump deports you” on a receipt in a Mexican restaurant. Elsewhere, an American rock band slammed the White House for using one of their songs over a video of a shackled deportee without permission.

