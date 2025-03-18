Rock band Semisonic have slammed the White House for the use of one of their songs in a social media video of a shackled deportee.

The American band’s song 'Closing Time' featured in a video posted by the White House on Monday, amid a controversial series of deportations - of what the government alleges are hundreds of Venezuelan gang members being sent to a prison in El Salvador.

In the clip, deportees were shown boarding a plane, while the song’s lyrics, “You don't have to go home but you can't stay here”, were used as the caption.

Semisonic issued a statement, writing: “We did not authorise or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely.”

The band are now part of a long list of musical artists who have had their music used without authorisation by the Donald Trump administration; Jack White , Village People , Linkin Park and Beyonce have all threatened, or made, legal complaints.

The controversial deportations being highlighted in the video come despite a court ruling from a US judge who blocked the removals on Saturday.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has denied that the court ruling was violated and suggested it had “no lawful basis”.

“The administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order,” Leavitt claimed.

“The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA [Tren de Aragua] (a Venezuelan gang) aliens had already been removed from US territory.”

Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, claimed that those deported are not known to have committed any crimes in either the US or El Salvador.

It comes as Trump said he won’t deport Prince Harry for one ridiculous reason, meanwhile Selena Gomez was left in tears over Donald Trump’s order of mass deportations.

