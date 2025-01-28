Selena Gomez in tears as she reacts to Donald Trump's order of mass deportations

Selena Gomez gave a tearful reaction to Donald Trump ’s mass deportations of undocumented migrants in the US.

In a since-deleted video on her Instagram stories, the singer and actress, whose father is of Mexican descent, broke down in tears as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out mass arrests under Trump’s orders, following his return to the White House.

According to the BBC , 956 people were arrested on Sunday (26 January) by federal agents.

“I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked,” Gomez said while crying. “The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

In text overlaying the clip, Gomez wrote the words, “I’m sorry” along with an emoji of the Mexican flag.

It wasn’t long before Gomez deleted the video and appeared to reference the backlash she had received from some on the right wing.

The star replaced it with a post that read: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Responding to her video, US Senate candidate Sam Parker wrote on X/Twitter, “Deport Selena Gomez”, despite the fact she is a legal American citizen who was born in Texas.

In a post on his Instagram, Parker appeared to brag about what he had said, writing that he was in “war against a bunch of r******* Selena Gomez fans”.

Gomez responded to his call for deportation, writing on her Stories, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Since Trump took office, he has implemented a number of changes, including pardoning the January 6 rioters. But, some of them have recognised their need to be punished and reportedly told the president to “shove his pardon up his a**”.

