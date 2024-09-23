Donald Trump says he won't run for president again if he loses November election

Former President Donald Trump said he believes he will not run for office again in 2028 if he loses the upcoming presidential election this November.

During an interview on the TV show Full Measure with host Sharyl Attkisson which aired on Sunday (September 23), the 78-year-old was asked if he sees himself running in another election campaign in four years time.

If Trump chose to, it would be his fourth after he previously won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, then lost to Joe Biden in 2020, and is currently on the campaign trail up against Kamala Harris.

But Trump has indicated that this election campaign would be his last as he said: "No, I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all."

"I think that hopefully we’re going to be successful," he added.

Meanwhile, the Republican presidential candidate was also quizzed on who he would appoint into his cabinet, particularly whether he would recruit the likes of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, tech billionaire Elon Musk or former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 21, 2024 in Wilmington, North Carolina Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Trump said that no deals have yet been made with anyone because “it’s not appropriate to do it” and “it’s too early” he also didn't completely rule out this possibility either, as he praised all three of them.

On RFK Jr, Trump said he believes he will "do great on health and on the environment," and added: "He looks at other countries where they don’t use chemicals, where they use much less than we use, and the people are healthier than they are in the United States, which is not that healthy a country."

He described Gabbard - who is a military veteran and a retired Democratic congresswoman for Hawaii but supports the Republican party for this election - as a "common sense person".



“I’ve known her a little bit, and it was a great honor when we got her," Trump said.

Then, the former president said that Musk is great at cost-cutting and earlier this month said he would adopt Musk’s plan for a government efficiency commission to cut federal spending,

“Elon is Elon,” Trump explained. “He’s a big cost-cutter. He’s always been very good at it, and I’m good at it. But Elon, I’ll tell you what, he will go in, and he’ll say: ‘This is what you have to do. You have to do this.’ He is so into that, he feels there’s so much waste and fat in this country, and he’s right.”

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.