Elon Musk has revealed he will be at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (October 5) "to support" him.

Butler is where a failed assassination attempt on Trump life was made on July 13 and the former US President is returning there as part of his ongoing campaign trail ahead of the upcoming November election.

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by Secret Service after one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Soon after the shooting, Musk endorsed Trump and praised him as "tough" because Trump rose to his feet afterwards shouting "fight, fight, fight" with his fist in the air and blood running down the side of his face from where the bullet whizzed past his head and caught his ear.

Musk has been a vocal Trump ally since the Covid pandemic and has been very anti-Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

He recently deleted a Tweet in which he said "no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala" and argued people didn't "know the context".

That came soon after there was an alleged second failed assassination attempt on Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach.

Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested in connection with the incident on September 15 but has since pleaded not guilty to several charges, including the attempted assassination of the former President, reports Mail Online.

He has been ordered to remain in prison while his case goes through the court.

The prosecution has made a submission to the Judge for the case to be "indefinitely delayed" because there is a lot of evidence to go through, a submission which Routh's defence did not oppose.

The Judge will make a decision soon.

