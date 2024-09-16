The son of the alleged gunman behind a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump has spoken out in defence of his dad.

Oran Routh, 35, insisted it would be totally uncharacteristic of his father Ryan Routh, 58, to try to take the life of another person,

“He’s my dad and all he’s had is [a] couple [of] traffic tickets, as far as I know,” the 35-year-old told the Daily Mail.

“That’s crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

He continued: “He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dad. He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f**king life.”

Nevertheless, Oran conceded that his father hates the former president “like “every reasonable person does,” also admitting “I don’t like Trump either.”

His 58-year-old dad was reportedly arrested after fleeing the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach on Sunday where the MAGA commander-in-chief was enjoying a round of golf.

He was apprehended after US Secret Service agents spotted the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking out through the bushes that line the course, roughly 400 yards (365 metres) away.

An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle before driving away in an SUV. He left the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

Ryan was later stopped by police in a neighbouring county.

Ryan Routh has been named as the key suspect following Sunday's assassination attempt at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach (Reuters)

However, Oran said he had no idea his father was even in Florida, instead assuming he was in Hawaii, where he’s been living since 2018.

“He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii,” he told the Mail. “I didn’t ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart.”

The 35-year-old didn’t clarify what he meant by a “falling out,” but stressed that he didn’t believe his dad owned a gun or had known him to do “anything bats**t like this.”

Nevertheless, in a follow-up text message to the news outlet, Oran reportedly said that if his father wants to be “martyr,” then that’s “his choice.”

He complained that voters were “exhausted and embarrassed” by candidates running for the White House, saying: “I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that’s his choice.”

He allegedly continued: “I’m not saying that’s what he’s done or what he’s about, that’s just my own rant being fed up with it all for my entire adult life.

“South Park said it best, every 4 years we’re forced to choose between a turd sandwich and a giant douche, and it all stays f**ked in the same ways by different degrees, and we’re exhausted and embarrassed by it all.”

A map showing Trump's location on the golf course and where the gunman's rifle was spotted (AP reports; Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

Sunday's apparent attempt on Trump’s life comes just two months after the July 13 shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear.

The earlier incident spawned questions about the efficacy of Secret Service protective operations after the agency admitted failures in preventing the would-be assassination.

The latest alleged gunman (who has been identified as Ryan Routh by law enforcement officials) had a flat demeanour and showed little emotion when he was stopped, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

“He never asked, ‘What is this about?’ Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it,” Snyder said.

Meanwhile, in an email to supporters sent on Sunday, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

He added: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Elsewhere, in response, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris issued separate statements condemning political violence.

Harris stressed that she was “deeply disturbed” by the day’s events and said that “we all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence.”

And Biden said he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service “has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

