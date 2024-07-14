How political figures have reacted to the Trump shooting

US politics took another shocking turn on Saturday night, after Republican presidential nominee and former American president Donald Trump became the target of an assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Around 15 minutes into his speech, popping sounds were heard as Trump placed a hand to his right ear before taking cover, with secret service agents swarming the stage to protect the politician.

Trump later confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear” and “immediately felt the bullet ripping through my skin”.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he wrote.

One audience member was killed while two others were injured.

It has since been reported that the suspected gunman was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead by secret service agents.

As more information emerges about the incident, which is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (more commonly known as the FBI), political figures from around the world have condemned the act of political violence:

The assassination attempt comes just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will officially accept the political party’s presidential nomination and announce his running mate (who would become vice president should he be elected in November).

The twice-impeached, convicted felon is expected to share the news of his running mate on Monday (the first day of the convention), and then accept the nomination on the last day of the event, on Thursday.

Names Trump is understood to be considering to join him on the ticket are senators Tim Scott, Marco Rubio and JD Vance, and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum.

