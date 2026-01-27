Gavin Newsom is celebrating the fact that “Gestapo Greg” Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis following ICE violence in the city.

Gregory Bovino , the US’s Border Patrol Commander and top immigration official, is expected to leave the city of Minneapolis after two fatal shootings of US citizens, in a dramatic shift from the White House, according to reports.

According to The Atlantic , Bovino “will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon”. Bovino is reportedly set to be replaced by border tsar Tom Homan.

It comes following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti on the weekend at the hands of ICE agents, which itself came just weeks after 37-year-old mother of three Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by federal agents.



California Governor Newsom wrote of the news: “Gestapo Greg is out. Keep the pressure up. It's working.”

For some, news of his departure was seen as a positive move, but not justice.

“A demotion and a quiet retirement aren’t justice. They’re an escape hatch,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “You think you can just fire these people and they get to go on and live their lives?! NO. WE NEED A TRIAL AND THEY HAVE TO GO TO PRISON. THERE IS NO OTHER WAY. GREG BOVINO MUST PAY.”

Someone else joked: “Greg Bovino trying to log in to his X account.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.