White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to distance the White House from comments made by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she described a fatal immigration-related shooting as “domestic terrorism.”

During a press briefing, Leavitt stressed that President Trump had not used the term “domestic terrorist” for the Minneapolis protester, Alex Pretti, and emphasised that the administration is waiting for investigative facts before assigning labels.

Leavitt’s comments followed public criticism of Noem’s characterisation and came as Trump reassigned operational oversight of federal immigration actions in Minnesota, signalling internal tensions over messaging and accountability.

