Gavin Newsom tells Trump 'come after me' amid claims of DOJ investigation

Gavin Newsom told Donald Trump to “come after me” amid claims the president ordered the Department of Justice to investigate him.

Over the last year or so, California Governor Gavin Newsom has become one of president Trump’s most outspoken critics. The pair have clashed on everything from ICE’s presence in Los Angeles to their opinions on one another’s cognitive capability .

Now things have gone one step further as Newsom, who many believe will run for president in 2028, accused Trump of launching a politically motivated investigation against him, his wife and former staff.

“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the door of family, friends and former employees,” Newsom explained in a video released on Monday. “Not because they found crime, because they’re simply trying to find one.”

Newsom accused the DOJ of “abusing the grand jury process” and suggested Trump is coming after him because of his “mean tweets” and “because I am considering running for President”.

He concluded the almost five-minute video saying, “Mr. President, come after me. I’m not going anywhere. And the country is watching”.

It would be far from the first time Trump’s political opponents have been investigated, with others, such as James Comey, Letitia James and Lisa Cook, investigated for alleged crimes. Most cases have failed.

Among those responding to Newsom’s video was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who ran against Trump alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“The Justice Department is not a tool for the President to investigate his political opponents.

“Welcome to the BS investigations club, Governor Newsom. You’re in good company,” Walz wrote.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also wrote: “This attack on Gov. Newsom represents a dangerous escalation by Trump.

“The President frequently calls for the jailing of his perceived enemies, but his playbook of weaponizing the Department of Justice as a personal attack dog is another level of corruption.

“This must stop.”

indy100 has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

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