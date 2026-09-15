Trump thinks AI doesn't need 'guardrails' – and people think we're doomed

US president Donald Trump has suggested artificial intelligence doesn’t need “guardrails”, just a “high IQ president” – and people think we’re doomed.

Despite failing to be able to explain to the press what he actually uses AI for, Trump appears to think he knows better than experts in the AI field who have sounded the alarm on the rapidly developing technology.

In an essay published online, titled “We Must Pace the Frontier”, CEO of AI company Anthropic, Dario Amodei, warned that within the next six months to a year he believes an AI “swarm could be capable of taking over the entire internet”, causing damage that has the potential to cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

But, in a series of Truth Social posts, Trump has attempted to downplay the legitimate concerns as a “hoax” . In one concerning, lengthy post, he claimed that the only “guardrails” AI needs is a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT”.

In the same post, the US president also suggested those calling for greater regulation and a slowing down of the tech’s development are “traitors”.

“AI is going to kill us all then. Got it,” someone suggested.

One person commented: “Oh, we are in trouble.”

Another wrote: “Insanity. Thanks again, Trump voters. Every day you curse us with a brand new dose of corruption, incompetence and stupidity.”

Someone else argued: “This is the scariest thing he could have possibly said.”

“The absolute worst person imaginable to be in charge at a moment like this,” another said.

“Ok we’re f**ked,” someone wrote.

“Narrator: and that’s when we knew we were truly and absolutely screwed,” another commented.

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