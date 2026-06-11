Donald Trump has been slammed for using not-so-coded language to discuss US visas as he labels the controversy-laden World Cup the “most successful” FIFA has ever had.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has not even got underway yet, and already it is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with foreign officials banned from entering the US and thousands of tickets reportedly unsold.

Much of the controversy has centred on the US and its hostile immigration policies. US president Trump was questioned on this point by a reporter, who pointed out that people are afraid it’s getting harder to get a visa for the event.

Trump replied: “We're working on it very closely to make sure the right people come into our country.”

But that wasn’t before he went on a “delusional” rant about how successful he believes the World Cup is.

“Most successful World Cup they’ve ever had,” Trump claimed. “They’ve never sold tickets at that level, they’ve never sold that many tickets so quickly … It’s the most successful – I spoke to Gianni [Infantino] this morning, he’s fantastic and he’s the boss. He said, ‘There’s never been anything close to what’s happened here’.”

Many people called out Trump’s use of the words “right people”.

Another asked: “Please elaborate….’right people?’.”





Others were baffled by his claims about the “success” of the tournament which has yet to begin.

“This man is not in touch with reality,” another said.

Another said: “All of these Trumpian superlatives are wearing very thin because they simply don't correspond with reality.”

“He’s so delusional,” another wrote.

One person argued: “Nobody has ever chatted more absolute s**t than this man. Truly the greatest of all time of lying.”

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