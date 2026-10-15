White House press secretary Katie Zacharia calls herself a lawyer in damning supercut

The White House’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia has been in post for a matter of days and already she is marred in controversy.

On Tuesday (13 October), 42-year-old Zacharia held her first White House press briefing, replacing predecessor Karoline Leavitt who stepped down from the role at the end of August.

When Trump announced the appointment of Zacharia, he described her as an attorney, however questions have since surfaced around her actual legal credentials.

When asked by a reporter earlier this week in which US state she passed the bar exam, Zacharia responded: “When I moved to China”. She has since claimed she misheard the question due to the sound of the president’s helicopter.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Zacharia took the California bar exam (required to receive a license to practice law) but did not pass it. Additional reports suggest she graduated from law school in 2011, which does not qualify her as a lawyer in the US.

Amid the discussion, a rather damning supercut has been assembled showing all the times she appears to have referred to herself as a lawyer in the media – and it’s more than four minutes long.

Someone argued: “In choosing this woman as the next Press Secretary, Trump has laid bare that he doesn’t even bother to conduct the most basic vetting of candidates; and has no criteria other than ‘Young attractive blonde woman who looks somewhat like Ivanka.’ This is so f**king embarrassing.”

Another suggested: “Seems to be a pattern here…”

One person asked: “Another optic that clearly doesn’t look good right before midterms. Did nobody seriously vet her?”

Someone posted a meme and joked: “Katie Zacharia passing the bar.”

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