The fallout over US president Donald Trump’s decision to ban CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House is showing no signs of calming down, as his administration issued a press release defending the Republican’s actions and claimed access to the building “is a privilege – not a right”.

As a reminder, the convicted felon took to Truth Social on Friday to announce he was “banning” the three outlets from the White House due to their “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS”.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he wrote.

The move was subsequently met with widespread condemnation, but the White House doubled down on Monday, when it shared a news release attacking previous Democrat administrations for their handling of the press.

“No President is required to host a hostile operation on the grounds. Access has always been a privilege – and President Trump is applying that rule.”

Except, the first amendment to the US Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

And X/Twitter users were quick to fact check the White House:

“Freedom of the Press is literally in ::checks notes:: the Bill of Rights,” tweeted PatriotTakes:

Retired intel officer Travis Akers commented: “White House access is a Constitutional right – Not a privilege”:

Political consultant Lauren Windsor wrote: “Press Pool Coverage Is a Privilege – Not a Right”:

“So to gain access to the castle, you must kiss the ring of the president? Can only imagine the response from the GOP, if Biden had tossed out Fox News,” tweeted David Corn of Mother Jones:

And S.V. Dáte, HuffPost’s White House correspondent, said: “And as long as you ask questions like ‘Mr. President, how can you stand being so great, and why won't the mainstream media show that to the American people?’ you will never be banned”:

Trump’s media ban also backfired significantly on Monday, as a White House event held by the president came without audio because the press pool – a process whereby one news organisation covers an event and shares the footage with others – was not present.

Oops.

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