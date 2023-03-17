Trump can't escape Tucker Carlson's mean texts

Delivery for Mr. Trump.

On Friday, a billboard truck baring text messages from Fox News host Tucker Carlson quietly circled Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” one of the text messages says on the side of the truck.

Another reads, “I truly can’t wait.”

In bold font, featured on the back of the truck read Carlson’s text message, “I hate him passionately” coupled with a photo of Carlson and Trump.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The mocking truck was courtesy of Daughters Defend Democracy a grassroots organisation started in 2022 that is “dedicated to electing Democrats and advocating for defending democracy."

Ally Sammarco, the founder of Daughters Defend Democracy tweeted a video and photos of the truck on Friday which amassed 170k views.

The text messages featured on the truck were revealed earlier this month as part of the lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News regarding election fraud claims in 2020.



Despite Carlson advocating for Trump on-air, the text messages portray his private feelings about the former president differently.

Carlson has faced backlash in recent weeks because of the text messages, though Fox News claims Dominion has taken key passages "wildly out of context."

"We came up with the idea to do a billboard truck to expose what Republicans like Tucker Carlson are privately saying about Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee," Sammarco told Indy100.

"We’ve had this truck running for two days straight in front of Mar-a-Lago thanks to our amazing grassroots supporters," she added.



On Twitter, people praised Sammarco and Daughters Defend Democracy for using the text messages to troll the former president.











Daughters Defend Democracy asked people for donations in their efforts to help defend democracy.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

