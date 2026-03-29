17 best signs that perfectly sum up 'No Kings' protesters' feelings about Trump

Millions of people across the US participated in the "No Kings" protest against Donald Trump on Saturday (March 28) to voice their opposition to the president.

This latest round of nationwide protests comes as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reports Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest (36 per cent) since his return to the White House.

With the big turnout at the mass demonstrations, protesters got creative with the signs to express their animosity towards Trump and his administration.

Here are some of the best signs from the "No Kings" protests, which perfectly summarise this sentiment.

"Here because I love my country"





"Willing to lend Congress a spine"





"I'd make a better President and I'm 8"





"Elect a clown, expect a circus"





"Dear World, I am ashamed & sorry that America is now a BIG BULLY"





"No faux king way"





"We dumped tea for less"





"I grew up with Katniss Everdeen. I will not stand for oppression"





"We need healthcare, not warfare"





"No Kings in America (except Elvis)"





"So much wrong, so little cardboard"





"Jimmy Kimmel has higher ratings than you!"

A person holds a sign reading "Jimmy Kimmel has higher ratings than you" as they rally at Grant Park during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Chicago on March 28, 2026. Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images









"Caring about other people should not be controversial"

A giant inflatable Donald Trump ballon is seen while protestors march during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Los Angeles on March 28, 2026 Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images





"I'm not being paid to protest, I hate him for free"

Demonstrators gather downtown to protest policies of the Trump administration by participating in a No Kings rally and march on March 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the third nationwide "No Kings" protest held against the Trump administration. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images





"The power of the people is stronger than the people in power"

Hundreds of Thousands Protest as part of the No Kings Rallies on March 28, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for No Kings





"Better cabinets at IKEA"

People rally at the Dallas City Hall Plaza in protest against the Trump administration during a "No Kings" demonstration on March 28, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. This is the third nationwide "No Kings" protest held against the Trump administration. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images









"Are we great yet? 'Cause I just feel embarrassed"

Demonstrators take part in the No Kings Houston Protest, TX on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. ( Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Women's March





Elsewhere, What does 'No Kings' protest mean? The latest mass demonstrations in the US explained, and Trump complains about generals playing golf - and sparks ridicule

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